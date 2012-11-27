Joss Whedon recruits another ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ agent

11.27.12

Joss Whedon has drafted another agent for his “S.H.I.E.L.D.” team.

Actor Brett Dalton – a relative unknown who will next be seen in the National Geographic Channel’s “Killing Lincoln” adaptation – has nabbed the role of Agent Grant Ward in the ABC pilot, according to TVLine.

Per Whedon’s previously-stated mandate that the show be “its own thing,” Agent Ward – described as a “deadly” and “highly-skilled rising star” of the Marvel law-enforcement organization – is an entirely new character created specifically for the series.

Dalton joins previously-cast stars Clark Gregg (reprising his Phil Coulson role from “The Avengers”), Ming-Na (as Agent Melinda May), Iain De Daestecker (as Agent Leo Fitz) and Elizabeth Henstridge (as Agent Gemma Simmons).

Whedon, who is slated to direct the pilot, is writing the script alongside brother Jed Whedon and sister-in-law Maurissa Tancharoen. The three will also serve as executive-producers on the project if it goes to series.

Will you be watching “S.H.I.E.L.D.” if the show gets picked up? Let us know in the comments.

