Joss Whedon’s ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ pilot begins production

Suit up, Marvel fans – production on the “S.H.I.E.L.D.” pilot has officially commenced.

“Shooting is officially underway. You can follow us on Twitter @ABC_SHIELD,” reads an update on the show’s official Facebook page that was posted on Wednesday. Greenlit by ABC last August, the pilot is being directed by “Avengers” helmer Joss Whedon, who co-wrote the script with brother Jed Whedon and sister-in-law Maurissa Tancharoen. “Avengers” star Clark Gregg will reprise the role of Agent Phil Coulson in the potential series alongside Ming-Na Wen (“ER”), Brett Dalton, Elizabeth Henstridge, Chloe Bennet and Iaian De Caestecker. If picked up to series, the show will take place after the events in last summer’s “The Avengers.”

