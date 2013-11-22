J.R.R. Tolkien biopic in the works at Fox Searchlight

and 11.22.13 5 years ago

(CBR) The life and times of Bilbo Baggins and his nephew Frodo are well chronicled on film already – but how about their creator, J.R.R. Tolkien?

The author will be the subject of a new movie from Fox Searchlight and Peter Chernin”s Chernin Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will “chronicle the key moments in Tolkien”s life that shaped him” and inspired him to write “The Hobbit” and the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Those likely include Tolkien”s stints in World War I on the front lines and in World War II as a code-breaker, as well as his friendship with “Chronicles of Narnia” author C.S. Lewis and their formation of the writing group known as the Inklings.

The untitled Tolkien biopic is in the development stage, with a script written by David Gleeson.

Around The Web

TAGSCHERNIN ENTERTAINMENTFOX SEARCHLIGHTJRR TOLKIENThe Hobbit

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP