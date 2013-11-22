J.R.R. Tolkien biopic in the works at Fox Searchlight

(CBR) The life and times of Bilbo Baggins and his nephew Frodo are well chronicled on film already – but how about their creator, J.R.R. Tolkien?

The author will be the subject of a new movie from Fox Searchlight and Peter Chernin”s Chernin Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will “chronicle the key moments in Tolkien”s life that shaped him” and inspired him to write “The Hobbit” and the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Those likely include Tolkien”s stints in World War I on the front lines and in World War II as a code-breaker, as well as his friendship with “Chronicles of Narnia” author C.S. Lewis and their formation of the writing group known as the Inklings.

The untitled Tolkien biopic is in the development stage, with a script written by David Gleeson.