Judas Priest announces 2011 farewell world tour

12.07.10 8 years ago

Be strong, metal fans: 2011 will mark the last year that Judas Priest is touring.

In an announcement posted on the veteran act’s website, the quintet “will be giving all their fans one last chance to witness the ultimate metal experience” on the Epitaph World Tour. 

No word yet if they’ll cease releasing albums as well. Currently, Judas Priest has 16 full-length sets to its name, having formed in 1969. 

Eight initial dates for the summer have been announced, all festivals in Europe.

9th June Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
11th June Sauna Festival, Finland
17th June Copenhell Festival, Copenhagen, Denmark
19th June Hellfest, Nantes, France
22nd June Gods of Metal Festival, Milan, Italy
25th June Graspop Festival, Belgium
23rd July HIgh Voltage Festival, London, UK
5th August Wacken Festival, Germany

