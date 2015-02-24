Judd Apatow and Paul Reubens to make new Pee-wee Herman movie for Netflix

Pee-wee Herman is coming to Netflix, in a new film produced by Judd Apatow.

The streaming video service announced today that “Pee-wee's Big Holiday,” written by Paul Reubens and Paul Rust, and directed by Comedy Central vet John Lee in his feature debut, will begin production in March. The release describes the plot as “a fateful meeting with a mysterious stranger inspires Pee-wee Herman to take his first-ever holiday in this epic story of friendship and destiny.”

“As a fan of Pee-wee Herman since he first appeared on The Dating Game,” Apatow said in the statement, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the brilliant Paul Reubens on this film. It is a dream come true.”

“Judd and I dreamt up this movie four years ago,” said Reubens. “The world was much different back then- Netflix was waiting by the mailbox for red envelopes to arrive. I”ve changed all that. The future is here. Get used to it. Bowtie is the new black.”

Excited? Or has it been too long since the big shoe dance?