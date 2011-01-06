Judd Apatow says new movie is neither prequel nor sequel to ‘Knocked Up’

One of my favorite things about “Knocked Up” was the amazing chemistry between Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann as Pete and Debbie, the married couple who Katherine Heigl was living with. For one thing, I could believe Mann and Heigl as sisters, and the way Pete and Debbie served as both a warning and a possibility for Seth Rogen’s character.
We already knew that Judd Apatow was gearing up on his fourth film as a writer/director, and that he’d been working on the script for a while. What we didn’t know until now was that Pete and Debbie were going to be the main focus of this new film, and that Rudd and Mann would be returning to the characters.
I’ve seen people speculating about whether this would be a prequel or a sequel, but I figured the answer wouldn’t be that easy. After all, what do you call “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him To The Greek”? They’re related, but is one really a sequel to the other?
I decided to ask Judd directly, and here’s what he sent in reply:
“Thanks Drew. It is neither. It is just a story from Pete and Debbie’s current life.
People really responded to their characters and problems. I felt like there was a lot of ground I could explore with them, so we’ll be shooting in July and will come out the following June.
There are some fun details yet to reveal but I will let them come out slowly. It’s more fun that way.”
I agree, and I’m looking forward to seeing what story he felt like Pete and Debbie had in them. Each film has been growth for Apatow so far, and I feel like him returning to characters organically like this is interesting precisely because of the way it subverts the typical notion of “franchise” filmmaking.
We’ll definitely have more on this one as it comes into focus, and we’ll see what he’s got in mind in June of 2012.
Each film has been growth for Apatow? I guess I agree with that, Funny People was like a massive cancerous growth on your pancreas.
Funny People gets a lot of shit, but it is an interesting movie that just was different than what people expected. It wasn’t even marketed poorly, there was plenty of warning that it was different than the “typical Apatow” movie, people just chose not to listen and expected a straight comedy.
Considering the movie was about a man who has cancer, your attempt at a joke is neither funny, nor appropriate.
I thought that Apatow and Mann’s daughters, especially the older one, were hilarious in Knocked Up. Will they be back for the new film?
I’m sure, if just to giggle and say penis again.
“and I feel like him returning to characters organically like this is interesting precisely because of the way it subverts the typical notion of “franchise” filmmaking.”
Just because Apatow says its not a sequel doesn’t make it some subversive film. It’s a sequel. It’s The Ropers of film. But if you want to trip over yourself while praising Apatow, feel free. Yet another starring role for his semi talented wife. She was best in the 40 Year Old Virgin in a cameo.
He’s not saying the film is subversive, but the idea of using the same characters and making a new film with them that’s not “Knocked Up 2: Knocked Harder” is subversive.
If you’re going to complain about something, do it correctly.
I wonder if Katherine Heigl will be back or has she black-listed herself with her comments about “Knocked Up”?
Count me on Team Apatow. The guy is on the fore of modern comedy. If he’s not part of the best comedy out there, then it’s at the very least spawned from his brand. So there.
On the other hand, the guy is perhaps in love with his own life to a fault, haha. I think he should just drop Rudd and cast himself as Leslie Mann’s movie husbands as well. I’m glad for him and all. It’s just kinda boring Funny People was a good movie, but I feel like he did what he needed to do there and with Knocked Up. I want to see something else from him now. I don’t know what Just not the literal or spiritual sibling of Knocked Up.
can someone just tell me the name of the film??…haha that’s all i want to know.