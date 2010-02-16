Judd Apatow providing Kristen Wiig with another big screen break

“Saturday Night Live” cast members have always been plucked for careers in the movies and for every Eddie Murphy or Adam Sandler, there have been just as many Joe Piscopo’s and Molly Shannon. Big screen outings from current “SNL”-er’s Andy Samberg and Will Forte have had mixed results, but now one of the show’s most talented cast members is finally getting the cinematic spotlight: Kristen Wiig.

The comedy veteran first turned heads in Judd Apatow’s blockbuster “Knocked Up” as a subtly snarky co-worker of Katherine Heigl. Now, Variety reports Apatow will produce Wiig’s first leading role in an untitled comedy that his “Freaks and Greeks” collaborator Paul Feig will direct.

The picture is said to center around women competing to plan a friend’s wedding party. Formerly titled “Bridesmaids,” Wiig co-wrote the screenplay with writing partner Annie Mumolo. Universal Pictures is fast-tracking the film in hopes to shoot during Wiig’s summer “SNL” hiatus.

Besides “Knocked Up,” Wiig stars in the upcoming “SNL” spin-off “MacGruber” with Forte and appears in Tina Fey and Steve Carell’s “Date Night.” She’s also had supporting roles in “Whip It,” “Ghost Town,” “Extract” and “Adventureland.”

This is the first collaboration between Feig and Apatow since “Geeks.” Feig’s last cinematic directorial effort was “Unaccompanied Minors,” but he’s been hard at work directing episodes of “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Bored to Death” and “Weeds” since.

