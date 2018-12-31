Marvel May Have Accidentally Leaked A Big ‘Captain Marvel’ Spoiler

Disney/Marvel

Jude Law is in Captain Marvel, that much we know. But who is he playing? That much we… don’t. The initial assumption is that the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star was cast as Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel and leader of the Kree Starforce; Law was even identified as such on Disney’s official website. But the listing was scrubbed and the caption was changed to “Leader of the Starforce.” That still implied he was playing Mar-Vell, until another leak described Yon-Rogg, “a hero among the Kree and a key asset to the Supreme Intelligence in the war against the Skrulls,” as the “leader of the Starforce.” (This isn’t the first time Law has been attached to Yon-Rogg speculation. Maybe he’s playing both characters! That would be a twist.)

Either Marvel needs to go on Thrones lockdown, or we’re being trolled.

All this secrecy would suggest that not only is Jude Law playing the villain of Captain Marvel, but it’s intended to be a surprise – either in the film itself or part of the marketing. He could be playing a basic version of Yon-Rogg, a melding of him with Mar-Vell, or something more spiritually inspired by the character. (Via)

Brie Larson cleared up none of the confusion when she wrote on Instagram, “Special handshake? Mid-air arm wrestle? Who is Jude even playing?!! So many questions we will forever refuse to answer because it’s fun to keep you antsy just a little bit longer.” Law also got in on the fun when he was asked, “Is Jude Law Captain Marvel?” The Vox Lux actor replied, “No, I’m not. Brie Larson is Captain Marvel.” I mean, technically, but also…

“He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people,” Law has said about the character he’s playing, whoever that is. “So he’s almost a devout warrior — unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.” We’ll have to wait until March 8, 2019, when Captain Marvel is released, to find out who he’s referring to. Until then, here’s a video of Brie Larson as Spider-Man.

(Via Esquire and ScreenRant)