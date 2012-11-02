Jude Law joins Naomi Watts and Robert Pattinson in ‘Queen of the Desert’

Oscar nominee Jude Law is joining Naomi Watts and “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson in “Queen of the Desert,” Sierra/Affinty’s period drama written and directed by famed German auteur Werner Herzog (“Aguirre: The Wrath of God,” “Into the Abyss”).

“Queen” stars Watts as Gertrude Bell, the British explorer/writer/spy who was instrumental in re-drawing the political map of the Middle East in the early 20th century. Her more famous male counterpart, T.E. Lawrence (better known as “Lawrence of Arabia”), will be played by Pattinson. Law’s role has yet to be announced. 
Nick Raslan is producing along with Cassian Elwes and Michael Benaroya. Shooting is scheduled to commence in Morocco in March 2013.
“It is great to be working with Herzog again on this epic story as Ms. Bell been called the female Lawrence of Arabia” said Raslan in a statement.
“It is a great opportunity to be working with such acclaimed talent on such an important project,” Sierra/Affinity CEO Nick Meyer. “We look forward to seeing Werner Herzog make this exciting piece of history come alive for a global audience.”
Jude Law recently co-starred on in “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows,” “Hugo” and “Contagion.” He’ll next be seen alongside Keira Knightley in “Anna Karenina” and in Steven Soderbergh’s starry “Side Effects.”

