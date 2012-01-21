Julia Roberts, Alec Baldwin and Jim Parsons join Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Normal Heart’

“Glee” co-creator Ryan Murphy is gathering an impressive cast for his big screen adaptation of the Tony winner “The Normal Heart.” Julia Roberts, Alec Baldwin, “Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons and “White Collar’s” Matt Bomer are joining the already-announced Mark Ruffalo in the AIDS drama.

Based on Larry Kramer’s autobiographical play which chronicles the early days of HIV/AIDS in 1980s New York City, “Normal” won three Tony Awards in 2011, including best revival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ruffalo will play the central role of Ned Weeks, who was on the front lines when the disease first starting appearing in the city’s gay community. Roberts will play Dr. Emma Brookner, one of the first medical professionals to realize the gravity of the situation. Ellen Barkin won a Tony for her performance in the same role.

Murphy previously directed Roberts in “Eat Pray Love.” She’s since starred in Tom Hanks’ “Larry Crowne” and will soon be seen in the Snow White adaptation “Mirror Mirror.”

Baldwin, currently starring on NBC’s “30 Rock,” Baldwin will Weeks” lawyer brother, while Parsons is reprising his Broadway role as a gay activist.

Bomer, who will soon be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s “Magic Mike,” will play a fashion writer who contracts HIV.

In addition to “Glee,” Murphy is keeping busy with the second season reboot of his latest show, FOX’s “American Horror Story.”