Julia Roberts may wear an evil grin in ‘Brother’s Grimm: Snow White’

Even as Universal Pictures anxiously moves forward with locking down its cast for “Snow White and the Huntsman,” Relativity Media is continuing to pursue its own take on the classic fairy tale.

Little is known about the company’s modernized version of “The Brother’s Grimm: Snow White,” but the studio has a director, Tarsem Singh (the upcoming “Immortals”), a writer on board, Melisa Wallack (“Meet Bill”) and Brett Ratner is co-producing the expected 3-D production. One key element was revealed this evening, however, when Variety reported the studio is in talks with none other than Julia Roberts to play its own version of the Evil Queen.

Roberts has never actually played a real villain before (different perspectives on “My Best Friend’s Wedding” aside), but it’s even more intriguing that she’d consider joining a competing project that appears quite behind Universal’s “Huntsman.” That action version of the tale already has Charlize Theron on board as its own Evil Queen and Viggo Mortesen as the Huntsman. in question. Kristen Stewart is now in negotiations to play “Snow White” in that version. Whether Roberts is just intrigued by Relativity’s project or is attaching herself in case “Huntsman” falls apart remains unclear.

The 44-year-old Oscar winner recently starred in the minor hit “Eat Pray Love” and will be seen next in Tom Hanks directorial effort “Larry Crowne.”