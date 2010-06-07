Julia Stiles joins ‘Dexter’ season five

Showtime has announced that Julia Stiles (still probably best known all these years later for “10 Things I Hate About You”) will be joining the cast of “Dexter” for 10 episodes of the series’ fifth season.
Showtime is keeping mum on the details behind her character, save that Stiles “will play a mysterious young woman who forms a unique relationship with Dexter (Michael C. Hall) in the wake of the death of his wife.”
Entertainment Weekly’s Michael Ausiello, who first reported the possibility of Stiles’ casting last month, asked new “Dexter” showrunner Chip Johannessen about what shape the fifth season might take after John Lithgow’s memorable fourth season turn as the Trinity Killer.
“We”re not going to have a single Big Bad this season,” Johannessen told Ausiello. “We don”t want to try and top John Lithgow, so we”re going to change up the forces that Dexter”s going to be dealing with.”
I still feel, even taking months to let it sink in, that they painted themselves into a big corner with the season ending punchline. Without his lifebuoy Dexter’s got no where to go but down.. And if the none of the dots get connected between Dex and Trinity I think it’s going to strain credulity. At the very least Dexter’s image would be plastered all over national TV and Trinity’s family will see his face under a different name…. Not to mention how the last killing would ever be connected to Dex in the first place…. His sister has to at least figure it all out this year…
I think they punched a giant hole in the corner they’d written themselves into by ending the season that way. Go ahead and look back to some of the scenes in season 4, particularly the neighbourhood watch stuff. It’s so cheesy it almost ruins everything else, same with all the “oh no, the kids are bad now!” garbage. Killing off Rita frees them from the laughless pseudo-comedy the show was becoming and allows them to return to the dark tone of the first and best season.
Uhhh… spoiler alert?
Sounds both pathetic and predictable, which is in keeping with what the show has offered for the past two years.
I don’t think people associate Julia Stiles with “10 Things” nowadays as much as they would her Nicky Parsons character in the Bourne trilogy.
As for being in Dexter, I won’t make any predictions about greatness or poorness until the first ep or two.