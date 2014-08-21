Julianne Hough set for return to ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’

We have news today from the world of “Dancing with the Stars.” It seems as though the judges' table is going to be looking a little different when the show premieres on September 15th at 8pm as Julianne Hough is going to be sitting there on a weekly basis.

Fans of Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli shouldn't worry, Hough will simply be a fourth regular judge on the show. According to the press release, no one is leaving.

Hough is a two-time champion who joined the cast of “Dancing” in the show's fourth season (after being a company dancer), but later left and pursued an acting and singing career. She has actually returned to the show a few times, both as a guest judge and as a guest dancer. Her wins on the series came with Apolo Anton Ohno and Helio Castroneves. Speaking about her return, Hough is quoted as saying, “I am warming up the paddles and the sass, and I”m ready to have fun in this new role.”

At this point, we do not know which celebrities Hough and company will get to score in September. “Good Morning America” is slated to make that reveal on September 4th.