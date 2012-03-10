Julianne Moore owns Jay Roach’s ‘Game Change’ as Sarah Palin

So I was out most of the day and had to come into Jay Roach’s “Game Change,” which premiered this evening on HBO, somewhere in the middle. No way I was gonna wait and watch it all in one fell swoop. I’ve been eager to see this and, particularly, Julianne Moore’s performance as Sarah Palin, for some time now. When it was over, I waited an hour, caught the first half and here we are. Full disclosure.
And make no mistake, Moore OWNS this film. But not in the way you’d have expected. Sure, any actress tasked with portraying a lightning rod like Palin is going to get a lot of scrutiny and consideration, and the performance is bound to play up broad elements because, well, Palin can be a broad character.
But Moore hits the deep fissures of fear and mortal terror, emotional overload and, ultimately, unbridled narcissism expertly — at times, profoundly. It’s one of her finest performances. And while I won’t say I was brought too far into empathetic territory, I was happy with the textured consideration that really gives you a reason to maintain issue with who Palin is, deep down: an egomaniac.
And every note of the performance is geared toward accenting that, whether it’s Palin’s panic over looking fat (later buttressed by Woody Harrelson’s Steve Schmidt noting a crash low carb diet), her obsession with how she’s viewed back home via polling in Alaska, the glimmer in her eye when the campaign turns the trick and basically just treats her like an actress with lines to read, thereby ensuring a decent debate performance with Senator Joe Biden (“I SO don’t want to go back to Alaska.”) and, inevitably, her insistence on upsetting the natural and respected order of election night concession speeches. On and on, it’s about Palin the wannabe, the reality TV star. And that’s who she is.
(Hey, take issue and umbrage if you want. John Heilemann and Mark Halperin’s book upon which the film was based was vetted and re-vetted. These are the facts. And if you’re tweeting nonsense like, “Retweet if you think that HBO’s #gamechange was biased and completely unfair to Sarah Palin and the McCain campaign,” crack a book for a change and learn a few things.)
So regarding Moore, I have to disagree with HitFix’s Alan Sepinwall, who found the film to be a “superficial” look at Palin and that it’s “a broadside at a very big target.” I mean, can you really broadside something so many refuse to believe as fact? And I most especially disagree with the notion that Moore is doing an “impression” of Palin “as opposed to giving an actual performance.” There’s a lot going on under the surface with this portrayal and I’d argue Moore is way too good an actress to stoop to imitation.
Anyway, others have rightly noted the work from Harrelson, Ed Harris (as McCain) and Sarah Paulson (as McCain-Palin senior adviser Nicolle Wallace). Harrelson in particular finds an intriguing keel, watching with abject terror as the monster to his Frankenstein takes the spotlight, craves it, feeds on it and shifts the atmosphere of the campaign into one of radio talk-show hate speech and riles a moronic but, until then, safely slumbering set of American humanity. But I can’t imagine the takeaway here being anything other than glowing admiration for what Moore has done. She better be in the Emmy conversation later this year. I’m sure she will be.
“Game Change” will air on HBO consistently enough over the next few weeks. Give it a look if you didn’t catch it tonight. On top of being a stellar depiction of an unfortunate watershed moment in American politics, it’s also just a damn fine yarn, a compelling story well-conveyed.
But thematically, it’s rich. “You’re so caught up in winning you start to lose yourself.” That’s a line Harris’s McCain utters in the film’s first scene, at a time when McCain was looking like an also-ran in the race for the 2008 Republican nomination. Those 11 words are the movie. And it’s echoed toward the end of the story, when the idea of the film as “Misery,” Palin as Annie Wilkes crossed my mind. “Game Change” almost tiptoes into horror territory at times. I was afraid, mainly for McCain and his legacy, held hostage by an infant.
#bracesforconservativegooglers
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
I haven’t seen it. But like so many, I adore Moore. So I’m thrilled with your assessment of her performance. I hope she wins the Emmy. She’s another of our great actresses who should have more awards on her mantle.
She only really has 2 non-critics awards to her name: a 1988 daytime emmy as “Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series” for As the World Turns, and a 2003 Indie Spirit Award for Far from Heaven. Shame.
Well I’m a conservative but I’ve been a long time reader of your blog. I don’t really care for Palin though and nothing that you’ve said here really bothers me. It’s pretty unavoidable to talk about politics when writing about this movie. I will say that I appreciate you not bringing up politics on here very often, such as other awards blogs that will remain nameless.
I think you posted in the wrong thread John. This review is fueled almost entirely by Palin hatred.
Ha, I did the exact same thing: got home and tuned in about 35 minutes late, watched the rest and then waited another hour to catch that first part. How ironic.
But yeah, I thought Julianne Moore knocked it out of the park. I was hesitant about the whole thing before, because I thought in the commercial she just looked like she was impersonating Palin, but I was glad to be proven wrong when finally watching the movie tonight. I also thought Woody Harrelson was terrific, one of the best roles he’s had in recent years.
And I have not read the book either, but assuming most of the stuff from the movie is in the book… damn, McCain curses a lot.
Talk about an egomaniac – ladies and gentlemen I present you Kristopher Tapley. This review is all about how he has the “facts” and anyone who disagrees with his politics doesn’t. The movie is typical liberal drivel but the review is over-the-top liberal drivel.
You can always go to Big Hollywood where you belong.
To Guest: I try not to think lesser of people whose politics/beliefs differ from mine, because that’s the attitude within both parties that’s made such a mess of things in this country, but I will say that “typical liberal drivel” is really just a crutch that’s been used far too long in regards to Palin to cover up the fact that the Republican party back the wrong, lame horse.
I present denial incarnate.
By the way, “Guest,” I already gather you live in the infamous “bubble,” where facts dare not enter, but Wallace has said the film was “true enough to make her squirm”:
[livewire.talkingpointsmemo.com]
While Schmidt has said it “tells the truth of the campaign…this is the story of what happened”:
[www.thedailybeast.com]
They aren’t “my” facts. They’re “the” facts. But, of course, you’re entitled to your fantasy.
Hard to attach any weight to the attacks of someone who doesn’t even have the balls to name him/herself.
I have criticized Tapley for his lackluster podcasts, but he is uber cogent with this review. So ‘Guest’ person who said “…this review is all about how he (Tapely) has the “facts” and anyone who disagrees with his politics doesn’t…the movie is typical liberal drivel but the review is over-the-top liberal drivel” Sigh! ANYWAY, I suspect you have drivel running down your chin right now, right into your diaper below. You better call mommy.
I wasn’t able to watch the whole thing because it was late and I had to DVR the rest, but I agree. Moore nailed the mannerisms, the voice, and the personality. She deserves at least an Emmy nomination. Same goes for Ed Harris and Woody Harrelson.
I love this review and the raves about Moore’s performance. Let’s hope she finally wins some long-overdue awards for this. Too bad she is ineligible for Oscar discussion.
She can finally win a Golden Globe.
Can you actually believe that she hasn’t won ANY of the big televised awards yet? No Oscar, no BAFTA, no Globe, no SAG, no Primetime Emmy. Yeah, the last three could come with this, but it’s still shocking.
Yeah, but she’s won two of the big three US critics’ awards, and two of the big three European festival awards. And honestly, does anyone seriously find a SAG Award more prestigious just because it’s televised?
Ahem, it’s not because it’s televised that it’s prestigious…
But she needs to keep getting the great roles. She’s in her 50s right now, and I fear without the attention of the “big” awards she won’t have a lot of interesting, meaty roles in big ambitious movies in the long run. (4 Oscar noms, 6 Globe noms, 3 BAFTA noms, 9 SAG noms, never won.)
I generally enjoyed it, though to be fair, the portrayal of Steve Schmidt by Woody Harrelson was far more complimentary than that dolt actually deserves.
And while I like Danny Strong perfectly fine and it looks like he’s found a new niche for himself, what was up with that “I didn’t vote” scene? Utterly hackneyed, “should have been thrown out of the first draft” stuff.
Actually I agree, though I think the moment was a good one to play with. Just needed to be more refined.
Agreed. I liked the movie as a whole, but that scene was painful. I liked Alex Pareene’s assessment on Salon: “Nicolle Wallace — a member of the Bush administration communications team — is sincerely alarmed at the prospect of someone as dangerously ignorant as Sarah Palin in the White House.”
To echo your sentiment, both she and Schmidt enjoyed much more sympathy than is due to their real-life counterparts, Harrelson and Paulson’s performances being the main reason for this.
I haven’t seen “Game Change,” but I read the book. As anyone else who has read it knows, as some point, every politician–Palin, McCain, Obama, Clinton, etc– comes across as craven and in danger of losing themselves. I also found myself having sympathy for Palin who got thrown in the deep end and was in way over her head from the moment her ego allowed her to say “yes.” Then, as the book describes it, the McCain campaign didn’t give her the support she needed after they realized they’d made a horrible mistake and had gotten the initial bump they needed following her selection. For anyone interested in politics, it’s a fascinating book.
I think when people take umbrage with reactions to reviews such as this its not necessarily because they don’t view the film as facts, but more or less because sure Palin was the most obvious egomaniac of the election, but the biggest one was the winner…
Honestly, thats what gets me. You want to see nuanced and extremely subtle narcissism, make a movie about the O man.
Agreed. Palin and Obama share many of the same flaws.
The share the same flaws?–No.
Sorry John. You said “many” of the same flaws.
I’m not a Palin fan at all but I find it it interesting that the film focuses on portraying her as egotistical I find her more over her head and incompetent in the situation than egotistical, then again who wants to watch a movie about just a dumb right wing politican?
Haven’t seen the movie, but I read the book and thought it was terrific. Incidentally, the McCain/Palin thing only takes up one third of the book, the other two thirds are about the Obama/Clinton primary race and, for me, was the far more compelling story. But there you go.
As a foreign outsider looking in on the whole Palin thing; perhaps the only thing more fascinating than the fact that a woman so clearly out of her depth and incompetent got so close to being VP and has legions of people who love her is the visceral personal hatred she inspires. I mean, I kind of get why people love her, even if I think it’s misplaced: she is a classic politician speaking in platitudes appealing to her base, she says what a certain section of people want to hear, but I find it extraordinary how much people seem to hate her. Really hate her.
This review is pretty even handed, I think; let’s face it, there’s no getting round the fact that Palin should not have been anywhere near the position she was in. Still, there is the hint that you were glad the movie wasn’t too empathetic (it’s a thing I’ve seen in a few reviews now), as if being empathetic to here would be…I don’t know. Why would it be a problem if you were empathetic with her? Is it not possible to be empathetic with someone as a human being and still disagree with them in myriad serious ways?
It reminded me of watching the reaction to Brietbart’s death, with so many people taking the moral high ground saying things like “well, he stirred up division and hate in his life, so you can’t expect different in his death”; which may well be true, but to which I kept thinking “yeah, but have you heard the way you guys talk about Palin and other conservatives? He wasn’t operating in a vacuum…” It’s one of the particular quirks, if you can call it that, of American politics that both sides assume the other side is acting in bad faith. As an outsider looking in, I find it simultaneously fascinating and disheartening.
Anyway, I have nothing personal against anyone. I think the review is pretty even handed. I’ve just been watching this unfold over the last few days and here seemed as good as any place to share my thoughts.
I watched the movie and really enjoyed it. Political junkies on both sides of the aisle should eat this up like catnip. As a (very fair minded) Republican there were some things I particularly appreciated and some I really didn’t.
Things I liked as a Republican:
Positive portrayal of Steve Schmidt, John McCain, Tim Pawlenty, Ronald Reagan.
Schmidt was depicted as both a really smart guy and a genuine conservative. I loved that he defended Cheney. It’s become a lazy instinct in Hollywood to make people who disagree with them act stupid. The movie also depicted smart foreign policy experts, smart communications staff, etc.
All the attacks on Sarah Palin. Showing that she doesn’t represent the core of the party. I don’t like this woman one bit and I think she’s done a lot of damage to the conservative cause.
Reiterating that Obama had no real accomplishments at the time of the election. Drawing parallels between Obama and Palin. The lament over “movie star” politics. This was great.
Things I didn’t like as a Republican:
Way too much mention of MSNBC. No one involved in politics cares about that network. Terrible ratings and totally irrelevant. Should have just stuck with CNN stock footage.
The “I didn’t vote” scene. You’re telling me that a paid McCain staffer refused to vote for John McCain? Tiptoeing on preachy and making good guys and bad guys here.
Equating calling Obama a socialist and calling him a Muslim terrorist. People shouting that Obama is a terrorist at rallies is ugly. Observing that his economic policy reflects Keynesian and socialist principles is a fair and accurate critique. It’s not a character attack and has nothing to do with his background. I really didn’t like the way the movie made it look like this criticism was on the same level as name calling.
That’s all I got for know. Just thought some readers might be interested in a fair minded Republican reaction.
*for now
All fair and appreciated. I agree mostly with the “I didn’t vote” scene. I don’t know if it was based on an actual truth or not, but the scene itself was kind of a sore thumb.
But…
“I really didn’t like the way the movie made it look like this criticism was on the same level as name calling.”
The unfortunate thing is, it has devolved into little more than name calling. Few even know what the hell they’re talking about when they hurl that anymore, and those who do use it as a prodding device for those who don’t.
To be fair, people really were shouting those things at McCain rallies and to John McCain’s credit he did disavow those comments publicly…but it doesn’t change the ugly rhetoric (and utterly false rhetoric at that) that even today still rears its head.
By the way, I don’t know how many offices on Capitol Hill you visit, but every Democrat I visit either has MSNBC or CSPAN on in their reception televisions, I wouldn’t call them irrelevant.
“The unfortunate thing is, it has devolved into little more than name calling. Few even know what the hell they’re talking about when they hurl that anymore”
If that’s true, it’s a shame. I’m very well educated on these matters and I legitimately believe that Obama’s economic policies are rooted in European socialist and Keynesian theory. I wish we could have an adult conversation about socialism in America because it’s a real thing and honest, rational people often support it openly. Many of us just happen to believe it’s bad policy for the United States. I could go on about this for an hour but I don’t want this conversation to turn political.
“people really were shouting those things at McCain rallies”
This brings us back to the movie, and yes of course I am aware of these events as I followed them very closely. I’m just saying I wish the movie didn’t dump the socialist criticism in with the rest of the criticisms because one is fair and accurate and the others are ugly. If I was a writer on the movie and I wanted to include that story from the campaign, I would have kept the shouting to the “terrorist,” “muslim” name calling and not included a redneck shouting “socialist” in the hope that someday we can all grow up and talk about what socialism really is without waving a red flag.
“I don’t know how many offices on Capitol Hill you visit”
I’ve worked on Capitol Hill and noone watches MSNBC. CSPAN is on a lot, but it’s not anywhere in the movie anyway. CSPAN doesn’t cover the election though so it doesn’t fit with the movie.
Guess you and I visit different offices…anyway, its irrelevant. I’ll withhold further discussion on your points about socialism to avoid to hijacking Kris’ post, other than to say I disagree with them.
We should be so lucky that Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman battle it out for tv movie/mini-series acting accolades next season.