Julianne Moore will play Sarah Palin in HBO’s ‘Game Change’

Julianne Moore has been tapped to play reality TV star/former governor/former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin in HBO’s “Game Change.”

From the team that brought HBO the Emmy-winning “Recount,” “Game Change” is based on John Heilemann and Mark Halperin’s bestseller, focusing on John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, specially the period from McCain’s selection of Palin as his running mate to the ticket’s November loss.

Following the “Recount” template, Jay Roach will direct and executive produce from a script by “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” co-star and Writers Guild Award winner Danny Strong, who will also co-executive produce.

Thus far, Moore is the only actor cast in the project. Now we need to start random speculation about who should play McCain.

Moore has earned four Oscar nominations, most recently for performances in “Far From Heaven” and “The Hours.”

Way back in 1988, Moore won a Daytime Emmy for her “As the World Turns.” She was most recently seen on the small screen in a multi-episode arc on NBC’s “30 Rock.”

Moore would, of course, be attempting to become the second actress to win an Emmy for portraying Sarah Palin, following in the footsteps of her “30 Rock” colleague Tina Fey. Palin, in turn, will be hoping to win an Emmy of her own, if voters respond to “Sarah Palin’s Alaska.”