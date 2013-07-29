The heroes conspire to overthrow The Utopian, discontent rumbling in the bars and the clubs where the superheroes get wasted and complain how much he’s been holding them all back with his old-fashioned ideas of power and responsibility. There’s a new world out there if they will only grasp it. But what is his daughter’s secret and how will it change things forever for their family?
Jupiter’s Legacy #3
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 07.29.13 5 years ago
