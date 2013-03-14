‘Jurassic Park 4’ to be directed by ‘Safety Not Guaranteed’s’ Colin Trevorrow

Universal has revealed the director for the long-awaited “Jurassic Park 4,” and, despite some educated guesses, it’s not Steven Spielberg after all.

Colin Trevorrow — who made his film debut with the 2012 Sundance hit “Safety Not Guaranteed” — has signed on to direct the fourth film in the series about cloned dinosaurs, based on the book by Michael Crichton.

Spielberg will Executive Produce the film, with Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley producing for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. The script was written by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”).

“Safety” starred Aubrey Plaza, Mark Duplass and Jake Johnson, and mixed elements of romance, drama and science fiction on a low budget. It won Best First Screenplay at the Independent Spirit Awards, where Trevorrow was also nominated for Best First Feature.



Spielberg directed “Jurassic Park” and “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” while Joe Johnston was at the helm for “Jurassic Park 3.” The franchise has so far grossed $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office since the first film’s release way back in 1993.

At one point, Trevorrow was rumored to be in the running to direct the next “Star Wars” film, with the gig ultimately going to J.J. Abrams.

As of now, no casting announcements have been made for “Jurassic Park 4,” but there’s a possibility that franchise vets Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern could make the return. There’s also no release date yet, but the studio seems to be ramping up production pretty fast.

In the meantime, “Jurassic Park” will be re-released in 3D on April 5.

Do you think Trevorrow is a good choice to direct?