Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

WARNING: Possible spoilers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ahead

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is currently in theaters, and it has brought interest back to the world created by Michael Crichton and Steven Spielberg back in 1993. You would be surprised by the massive fandom for the films and the theories that have come out over the years. Jurassic Park is a pop culture force, but the background and story don’t lend too much to a large mythology. It still exists, though, and it would seem that the creators behind the new films have looked around in between movies.

One of the open questions surrounding the new films is the fate of Site B, Isla Sorna, from the two sequels to the original film. It could’ve easily just continued as a nature preserve like it was at the end of The Lost World, but it turns out it served as a small story purpose in Jurassic World and its sequel. All of this was revealed through the Dinosaur Protection Group website created to tie into the new film, giving us a bridge from the original films to the new ones in an official sense. Isla Sorna played a role in the creation of Jurassic World in a pretty obvious way:

The operation to move the surviving animals from Isla Sorna to the park site on Isla Nublar was critical to their well-being. A considerable and mystifying drop in population on Isla Sorna had recently been discovered; some paleontologists claimed it was the result of territorial disputes, others argued disease was the catalyst, while some scientists even placed the blame on the animals’ behavior. Recent revelations linked to the corruption of the Gene Guard Act by members of Masrani Global confirm the true cause – the introduction of illegally cloned animals on the island in 1999 caused a profound impact on the ecosystem. The term ”Chaos Effect,” coined from Dr. Ian Malcolm’s book God Creates Dinosaurs, has since become the accepted term for describing the radical and unnatural changes that took place on Isla Sorna.

The sudden drop in population and the “illegally cloned animals” point to one culprit: