Universal Pictures

Despite it amounting to a brief cameo, fans of Jurassic Park were pretty stoked to see the return of Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. While the Jurassic World franchise has focused largely on new characters, the presence of Malcolm and Dr. Wu (B.D. Wong) have kept the connection between the past and present.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World and will be directing the third installment in the series, spoke with MTV about whether or not he planned on bringing back some more of the original characters. While he didn’t offer any concrete details (obviously), he explained that he “would feel robbed” if Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler didn’t make an appearance at some point.

“We felt like this was Malcolm’s return. This was his… let him have his moment. I feel that way about everyone, especially Laura [Dern], in that he never got to have her own movie. That identified as being something that’s important. I feel like this moment with Goldblum, because he had this very clear set of ethical questions that he was able to pose for everyone, we just wanted to put the spotlight on him.”

While Sam Neill is busy running the most adorable farm/winery of all time (and documenting it on his charming Twitter feed) and Laura Dern is killing it in the Star Wars universe and on Big Little Lies, it could be fun to see them run away from raptors again.

(Via MTV)