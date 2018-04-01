Amblin

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is still months away from its cinematic debut, but it appears the reboot’s threequel has already landed its director. Fans of the franchise are already pretty familiar with the tapped helmer’s work already.

“Colin Trevorrow is going write and direct the third Jurassic World story,” executive producer Steven Spielberg told Entertainment Weekly.

Trevorrow co-wrote and directed the first Jurassic World (which did handsome work at the box office) and lent his writing talents to this summer’s sequel. Unfortunately for the filmmaker, his stock has taken a bit of a hit since Jurassic World‘s rampaging success. Critics tore the Trevorrow’s 2017 misfire The Book of Henry to shreds and he hit the exit on his Star Wars: Episode IX duties the same year over what was billed as differing visions on the project.

“It’s important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive,” said Trevorrow of his return to the director’s chair. “I’m thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. [Bayona] has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know Emily will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, helmed by A Monster Calls director J. A. Bayona, stomps into theaters June 22. The third installment is currently targeted to arrive at your local cineplex in June 2021.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)