‘Jurassic World’ adds young ‘Kings of Summer’ star to cast

and 10.16.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Nick Robinson, star of the coming-of-age comedy-drama “Kings of Summer”, is in talks to join “Jurassic World”, the fourth installment of Universal Pictures” Jurassic Park series.

Variety reports that, unsurprisingly, he would play the older brother of Ty Simpkins” character. Bryce Dallas Howard is also said to be in talks for a role.

Virtually nothing else is known about the film, which is being directed by Colin Trevorrow from a script he wrote with his “Safety Not Guaranteed” collaborator Derek Connolly.

Produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley, “Jurassic World” arrives June 12, 2015.

