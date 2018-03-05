Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22nd, and Universal has already launched a viral website for a “Dinosaur Protection Group” spearheaded by Bryce Dallas Howard’s character Claire Dearing. The video above shows what she’s been up to since 2015’s Jurassic World, and it seems she’s traded in her high heels for environmental advocacy. She’s the founder of the Dinosaur Protection Group, with a website listing revelations gleaned from “leaked” InGen documents about illegal cloning of new dinosaur species:

The new species were grown in secret on Isla Sorna (Site B) and experimented on over a period of nine months, starting just 100 days after the company was bought by Masrani Global.

Incubation was achieved covertly and quickly to evade attention; only a select few InGen members were involved, and their names have been removed from records. It is unclear whether Masrani Global’s CEO, the late Simon Masrani, was aware of the violation of law.

The research and growth of these animals were filed under “Early R&D for Jurassic Park’s second incarnation” and simultaneously “Amalgam Testing.”

The new species included: Ankylosaurus, Ceratosaurus, Corythosaurus, and Spinosaurus. All were abandoned on Site B, until the surviving animals were reportedly moved to Nublar to be housed as future attractions at Jurassic World.

A number of these new animals had originally been reported by the survivors of the plane crash on Isla Sorna during the summer of 2001, but the information was quickly buried by “bribed officials.”

The viral site is filled with references to other Jurassic Park movies, even Jurassic Park 3. It also has its own propaganda posters and a cute neon sticker with a triceratops pleading “save me.” Awww, you’re right, cartoon triceratops. We must protect these majestic creatures…

