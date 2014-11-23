‘Jurassic World’ trailer for the trailer is here and you’re totally gonna watch it

#Chris Pratt #Jurassic World
11.23.14

This Thanksgiving, “Jurassic World” is betting you care more about dinosaurs than football. I”ll take that bet.

On November 27, the first trailer for the long anticipated sequel starring Chris Pratt arrives on your computer. How do we know? They released a trailer for the trailer because marketing to fandom is a snake eating its own tail.

A few things to note: the tour now appears to be on a monorail (What”s it called? MONORAIL!), the Compsognathuses (Compsognathuii??) that run in herds now do so among safari like caravans, and you can get up close and personal to sauropods in fancy, high-tech self-driving bubble cars. 

You guys excited? Or annoyed by this new trend of “trailers for trailers”??

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#Jurassic World
TAGSCHRIS PRATTJURASSIC PARKJURASSIC WORLDTeaser TrailerTRAILER

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP