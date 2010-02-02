Just how badly do music sales suck wind in 2010? We’ll tell you

It”s not like we needed to see the actual numbers to know that the music industry is in the dumps, but they are shocking nonetheless.
In 1999, total revenue from U.S. music sales and licensing was $14.6 billion, according to Forrester Research. In 2009: $6.3 billion. (Yes, that’s a staggering drop of over 50%).
A CNN Money piece also breaks down that album sales have dipped an average of 8% each year from the previous year.
We all know the reasons, but it”s daunting when they are listed all together. Of course, one of the biggest reasons for the decline, according to the article is piracy, followed by the recession, and the digital music business, which many predicted would save the music industry. In case anyone is counting, it was four years between the birth of Napster and the bow of iTunes.
“The digital music business has been a war of attrition that nobody seems to be winning,” David Goldberg, former head of Yahoo Music, told CNN Money. “The CD is still disappearing and nothing is replacing it in entirety as a revenue generator. Indeed, last year”s figures show that digital growth slowed to 2.1% after showing double digit gains for years.
While licensing continues to be a bright spot for the music industry (even if licensing fees have come down for all but the biggest tracks), it”s not enough to stop the decline. The Forrester data predicts that revenues will keep declining through 2014, down to about $5.5 billion.
Has anyone stopped to think that maybe the music that is out there, or least the music that is being promoted, sucks. I’m sure there’s people out still making good music out there but it’s not what being promoted to the masses.
I agree with John W that the music being promoted on the radio or over previously standard mediums (MTV as an example) to the masses doesn’t necessarily stand the test of time. In fact, I’m hard pressed to say that there were many classic tracks from the mainstream that we’ll be singing in the future. The fact is that since piracy began affecting revenue the music business has played it safe, and as a result everything has started to sound the same. There’s no classic tracks because everything’s either an homage or a cover/remake. It’s like playing in an extremely small sandbox with the same tools every time. It eventually gets boring. The saddest part is that everybody seems to cling to the traditional model without recognizing the potential for greatness in the digital domain, but that’s because it is so undefined at this time.
I have to agree with John W. There’s not much out there I want to buy. I don’t use Itunes because I don’t give my credit card out online, I don’t illegally download and I only buy music I like that I think is going to last. My shelf is full of CD’s that I value, that I listen to regularly, that I’ve spent a lot of money on. As a consumer, I’m tired of being treated like a mindless idiot who will buy anything. I’ve stopped buying albums and now wait for the greatest hits. It gives me the top songs (the rest usually aren’t worth getting) and the new hits they always add. Why buy 4 albums (if that) to get 5 songs I like when I can wait for the greatest hits, or find a complilation that will give me what I want. The music industry has let me know they don’t care about my musical taste and I’m tired of them crying about me not buying the garbage they’re putting out. I bought 6 CD’s at Christmas last year, more than in the last 2 years. Give me what I want, I buy, give me what’s out there, no thanks.