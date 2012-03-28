Just like HitFix told you: Liam Neeson confirmed for ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

Though it feels like ancient history now, back in June our own Drew McWeeney broke the news that Liam Neeson was spotted filming a scene on the New York set of Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises”, though the studio of course declined to comment at the time.
Well now they don’t have to, as according to Neeson’s career bio in the press notes for “Wrath of the Titans” (in which Neeson reprises his role as Zeus), he is clearly listed as a co-star in the upcoming Christopher Nolan “Batman” sequel. Here’s the text, as spotted by Coming Soon:
“Neeson next appears in Peter Berg’s actioner ‘Battleship,’ and he also will be seen in Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated action thriller ‘The Dark Knight Rises.'”
Since Neeson’s character Ra’s Al Ghul was dispatched at the end of “Batman Begins”, the speculation is that he’ll merely be present in one or more flashback sequences in “Rises”, though the extent of the character’s involvement in the storyline is unknown at this point (“Battleship” cast member Josh Pence reportedly plays a younger version of Ra’s in flashbacks that take place 30 years prior to the events in the first movie).
All of that said, back in January Neeson himself was quoted as saying he’d been on the “Rises” set for “maybe and hour and a half” and that even he had no idea what the context of Ra’s appearance was (oh, what a tangled web we weave…), so it’s not like this confirmation comes as some huge surprise. But still, it is confirmation. In writing.
In any case, just remember who broke the news first…like nine months ago.
Who cares? You act like spoiling things in a movie are a good thing. Not everyone agrees.
LOL Deadline much?
Sorry, but that is not the reason I like Hitfix.
Yeah, this is a TOLDJA! away from being unbearable. Unnamed HitFix staff member, please don’t do this again.
Wow cheers for putting a spoiler on the front page you fucking cretins!!!
It’s not like this was a script review or something. It’s public casting information. If this bothers you, go live in a bubble.
Firstly I had seen the casting news on other websites that did not reveal the news and was avoiding this on purpose. Unlike you I do not want to know every single thing about a film before I go see it in the cinema or at home. Knowing every single things ruins any surprise. So I am going to tell you something I normally refrain from doing on the net but this’ll make it twice in one day, GO FUCK YOURSELF!!!
Spoiler in the headline? Classy.
Yeah wtf?!? Major spoiler in the headline and this is something you BRAG about?!? Multiple times?!?!? Thanks, jerks!
I’m half-indifferent, half-excited. I’m indifferent because it could be ANYTHING. It could be a flashback, which would make sense since it’d have the character of Bruce Wayne come full circle. It could be a nod to the Lazarus pits or Al Ghul’s mysterious nature that he’d somehow survive the crash in the first movie. It could even lead to a surprise Talia appearance and an invitation to take the role of Ra’s heir apparent. So while there are possibilities, it could be a flashback from the first Nolan Batman movie with like 30-seconds of new footage.
I’m excited because I trust Nolan and I like Neeson as an actor. So That could be cool.
Still I’m not expecting much. I guess HitFix could have put up a Spoiler warning. Still, the headline does not really ruin anything except for the appearance of Ra’s since we do not know what role or to what extent he will be in it. It would have been nice to have the element of surprise though, even if it ends up being a relatively small portion.
-Cheers
First of all, he was listed as an actor in the movie months ago. I remember back at Christmas time that I saw him listed, and told my son that I bet Batman will have his back broken by Bane, just like in the comic, and that Al Ghul will take him to his Lazarus pit to revive him….which takes me to my second point. You need to know of the characters about which you comment. Al Ghul may have bee “dispatched” at the end of the first movie, but he has a Lazarus pit that can bring him back to life. As such, there is no reason to believe that he cannot come back as himself in the present form…rather than in some type of flashback.
Sorry to give PR to your compitition, but here is a link showing the story was out in June. [scifimafia.com]
Just how are you passing this off as your “breaking news?”
Steve G – Yes. That is a link saying the story was out in June. Now do a search on that site for the story they reported in June. See who that story links back to.
Ergo..
-Daniel