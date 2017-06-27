The Latest ‘Justice League’ Rumors Could Be Worrisome For Fans Of The Man Of Steel

WARNING: Potential spoilers for Justice League and its second trailer ahead.

With Wonder Woman setting a new tone for the DC extended universe at the theaters, all eyes are on Justice League this fall. Gal Gadot’s superheroine will make her second appearance this year, returning to form the classic superteam alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. The film follows Batman V Superman and already seems to have shed some of the seriousness that oozed from Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel follow up, but a new rumor seems to point to the film still grasping some of that grit in reference to the eventual return of Superman.

None of this is confirmed officially, but a rumor that spread online this weekend talks about the impending second trailer for the film and a change it could have in store for the Man of Steel. It’s far more than just a costume change if the rumors turn out to be true.

