WARNING: Potential spoilers for Justice League and its second trailer ahead.
With Wonder Woman setting a new tone for the DC extended universe at the theaters, all eyes are on Justice League this fall. Gal Gadot’s superheroine will make her second appearance this year, returning to form the classic superteam alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. The film follows Batman V Superman and already seems to have shed some of the seriousness that oozed from Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel follow up, but a new rumor seems to point to the film still grasping some of that grit in reference to the eventual return of Superman.
None of this is confirmed officially, but a rumor that spread online this weekend talks about the impending second trailer for the film and a change it could have in store for the Man of Steel. It’s far more than just a costume change if the rumors turn out to be true.
Man… i just want a hopeful movie with some color to it. Not that de saturated stuff from B v S. It doesn’t have to be camp to be hopeful. Wonder Woman taught us that. Batman and superman are my two favorites. I just wish they would get supes right for once. I have a feeling this move is gonna follow that dour feel of the previous ones
Wait…. you’re telling me the Superman we’ve seen in MoS and BvS WASN’T the dark and evil Superman?
no he was the good guy. as indicated by his taking down doomsday and lex luthor. He doesn’t need to be some kind of super face that always does good without any moral ambiguity. thats boring
@indieguy no, that’s Superman.
@KSChris,
And that is why I find Superman a boring character, based upon reality if you take Superman to his logical conclusion you end up with either a dead Superman or a dictator Superman – if you decide to introduce moral ambiguity you can make entertaining new stories but if you don’t and ignore the eventual outcomes all you end up with rehashed storylines and a reset to a zero consequental character base.
@Corinthian Bewlay I do agree that in general he’s boring… but I also don’t think you can change the fundamental aspects of the character too much without it just not being that character anymore. Superman is supposed to be the best of the best… the ideal… he’s meant to embody the best aspects of humanity. You take that away, and that’s no longer Superman. It’s up to the writers to make that work. It can be done. Captain America was the same way, but for Marvel, for a long time. The Marvel movies (and comics of the last 10+ years) managed to make it work, and make his unbreakable morality a part of the character while also being interesting.
Fucking mullet?! Again? Fuck off.
Are you kidding? If he has a mullet, I’ll buy 20 tickets!
Also, what do you mean by “again”? He’s never had a live action mullet.
At least they didn’t split him in two and give him electricity powers.
I think it is a difficult prospect to showcase a character who is supposed to be dead in a commercial intended for everyone to see that doesn’t spoil the reveal. The fact that he is still alive isn’t the reveal, we already know that. Superman is too huge of a character to cut out of the marketing completely.
And having said that, bad guy Superman… not a good look. Morally ambiguous Superman (Lois Lane dead, Joker in trouble) is the superior choice.. you guys know what I’m talking about. But we can’t just remake that story line, right?
scrap it all and just do red son. but from the guy who made that russian superhero movie with the guy who is half bear.
also, put bert kreischer in it as jimmy olson.
Are we really just reporting on other reports without mentioning that this rumour was started on 4chan? I mean really 🤔
The mullet gives him his evil energy. Batman has to craft special Bat-Shears to cut it off to save him.
I’m a huge fan of dc comics, but not the DCU in film. I find it worrisome that this movie is even being made in the current universe in film. Don’t care what anyone says, these movies suck ass. Major ass.
This is exactly why DC Movies are so far behind Marvels Movies There stories line suck. I’m just a believer if you are not a true fans of super Heroes comics. Then you shouldn’t be writing or Directing these films ijs🤔
Learn proper spelling and grammar before commenting. ijs.