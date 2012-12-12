‘Justified’ Emmy winner joins FX’s ‘Americans’ cast

The already-strong cast of FX’s “The Americans” just got a little bit stronger with the addition of one of the cable network’s Emmy-winning stars.
FX announced on Wednesday (Dec. 12) that Margo Martindale is joining “The Americans” for at least eight episodes. 
The freshman drama is scheduled to premiered on Wednesday, January 30 at 10 p.m. 
Set in the 1980s, “The Americans” focuses on a pair of KGB spies (Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell) living near Washington, DC and pretending to be a normal couple. Per FX, Martindale will play Claudia, another KGB agent and the primary contact for our main characters. 
While she has done “A Gifted Man” and the occasional guest spot more recently, Martindale is best known for her season as Mags Bennett on “Justified,” a role that brought her an Emmy win, as well as myriad other awards notices. Martindale can next be seen on the big screen in “Beautiful Creatures.”

