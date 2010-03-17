‘Justified’ locks up FX’s biggest premiere since ‘The Shield’

“Justified” drew big numbers for FX in its series premiere on Tuesday (March 16) night. In fact, it was FX’s second largest series premiere audience ever after only “The Shield.”

So it looks as if Walton Goggins is FX’s lucky charm?

In its first airing, “Justified” drew 4.158 million viewers, ranking behind only the 2002 launch of “The Shield,” which drew 4.827 million viewers. The only other FX series premieres to draw over 4 million viewers were the 2004 launch of “Rescue Me” and the 2005 premiere of “Over There.”

FX reaired the Elmore Leonard adaptation a second time starting at 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday and drew an additional 1.85 million viewers.

“Justified,” which stars Timothy Olyphant, also drew 2.04 million adult viewers 18-49, with 1.42 million of those men 18-49.

While the male 18-49 numbers were also second in FX series premiere history behind “The Shield,” the overall 18-49 figures actually ranked behind a number of previous FX premieres, including “The Shield,” “The Riches,” “Rescue Me,” Over There” and “Dirty.” In addition, FX made no mention of any “Justified” numbers among female viewers.

“Justified” won its 10 p.m. time slot among men 18-49 and men 18-34, topping all rivals on both broadcast and cable.