Justin Bieber, Adam Lambert plot acoustic albums for the holidays

Two of 2010 biggest pop stars are plotting to release acoustic versions of their songs, in time for the holidays. Teen sensation Justin Bieber and “American Idol” performer Adam Lambert are both hard at work at stripping down their tracks.
The Bieb has issued a Nov. 23 release date for “Unplugged Acoustic,” which will cull songs from his “My World” and “My World 2.0” releases. Earlier this month, on Twitter, he also teased there might be some previously unreleased material to be included. “maybe we need to give everybody an UNPLUGGED acoustic album with that new song I cut in Hawaii for the holidays…thoughts???” he posted.
As we reported this morning, the video to “Never Say Never” — which is on the album — will debut during Game 3 of the World Series tomorrow (Oct. 30).
Lambert, meanwhile, has taken the same approach to his songs from “For Your Entertainment,” for an EP of three to five tunes. Though no date has been set yet, it’s planned to be released in November or December.
did you accidently post this on an Adam Lambert site? shameless
Said it once for me – I tried to post on here and no matter what I tried, couldn’t read the stupid wiggly letters. One should never mention Justin Bieber and acoustic in the same sentence! Can’t wait for that one – wonder who he’ll have backing him up this time? Adam on the other hand, can sing and very well – looking forward to his CD>
Can’t wait for Adam’s acoustic EP! Soaked is astoundingly beautiful. Also hope he’ll do original finale Mad World, Aftermath, Broken Open, Can’t Let You Go,One,No Boundaries, the list goes on.. Singing acapella shows his immense talent and Monte Pittman is so tuned in to Adam, the perfect one to accompany him.Longineu was fantastic also and Isaac will do a fine job.Bieber will make the teens happy, but Adam is the ultimate pro.
I wonder how long Justin (or his people) have been planning this, Adam has been talking about an acoustic EP for months now.
Bieber is a copy cat…Adam and his record company have had it out for months that they were releasing an acoustic version of some of his songs on his FYE cd due to his concert being a huge success and the popularity of his stripped down versions in the concert…Please…I will take Adam’s amazing vocals over Bieber any time…Seen Adam live ..unbelievable vocals and performance.
