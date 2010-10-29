Justin Bieber, Adam Lambert plot acoustic albums for the holidays

#Justin Bieber
10.29.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

Two of 2010 biggest pop stars are plotting to release acoustic versions of their songs, in time for the holidays. Teen sensation Justin Bieber and “American Idol” performer Adam Lambert are both hard at work at stripping down their tracks.

The Bieb has issued a Nov. 23 release date for “Unplugged Acoustic,” which will cull songs from his “My World” and “My World 2.0” releases. Earlier this month, on Twitter, he also teased there might be some previously unreleased material to be included. “maybe we need to give everybody an UNPLUGGED acoustic album with that new song I cut in Hawaii for the holidays…thoughts???” he posted.

As we reported this morning, the video to “Never Say Never” — which is on the album — will debut during Game 3 of the World Series tomorrow (Oct. 30).

Lambert, meanwhile, has taken the same approach to his songs from “For Your Entertainment,” for an EP of three to five tunes. Though no date has been set yet, it’s planned to be released in November or December.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Music News

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Melinda Newman and The Beat Goes On on

RSS Facebook Twitter

Follow Katie Hasty and Immaculate Noise on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/586/music_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSADAM LAMBERTJustin Bieberunplugged acoustic

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP