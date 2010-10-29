Justin Bieber, Adam Lambert plot acoustic albums for the holidays

Two of 2010 biggest pop stars are plotting to release acoustic versions of their songs, in time for the holidays. Teen sensation Justin Bieber and “American Idol” performer Adam Lambert are both hard at work at stripping down their tracks.

The Bieb has issued a Nov. 23 release date for “Unplugged Acoustic,” which will cull songs from his “My World” and “My World 2.0” releases. Earlier this month, on Twitter, he also teased there might be some previously unreleased material to be included. “maybe we need to give everybody an UNPLUGGED acoustic album with that new song I cut in Hawaii for the holidays…thoughts???” he posted.

As we reported this morning, the video to “Never Say Never” — which is on the album — will debut during Game 3 of the World Series tomorrow (Oct. 30).

Lambert, meanwhile, has taken the same approach to his songs from “For Your Entertainment,” for an EP of three to five tunes. Though no date has been set yet, it’s planned to be released in November or December.

