Watch: Justin Bieber and Boyz II Men’s ‘Fa La La’ video is a religious experience

I don’t know about you guys, but there’s something about a lyric like, “When the lights go bright girl/I”ll be right there”, that just says “Christmas” to me. And also, “Snow falling in your hair, and I don’t, I don’t/Wanna get it off”. See what I mean?

Those gems, of course, are just a couple of the highlights from Justin Bieber’s single “Fa La La” feat. Boyz II Men, a track that was included on the pubescent singer’s chart-topping new holiday album “Under the Mistletoe”. Now a music video has been released for the single, and – though it hardly seems possible – the black-and-white clip actually manages to heighten the already-transcendent experience of listening to Bieber and the Boyz’ honey-dipped R&B harmonizing.

There’s our favorite unblemished pixie, sharing the front stoop of some anonymous urban brownstone with not one but three of the Boyz II Men, just four regular everyday dudes singin’ about their favorite ladies like regular everyday dudes are wont to do when the holiday season rolls around – and boy do they look fresh doing it. To say the glorious meshing of their voices sounds like the angels cantillating good tidings from above…well, it sounds like an overstatement, but I can assure you it isn’t.

It’s hard to pick a favorite moment from the video, but if I had to choose it would probably be when Wanya – or it Nathan? – begins singing the line, “Even the stars in the sky can’t outshine your eyes”, and Bieber points at him as if to say “hey man, this guy right here”. I swear I practically died.

My bona fide, non-sarcastic grade for the clip: “B”, y’all.

