Justin Bieber and Drake plan to work together, says Bieber

We can hear the girls screaming now. Justin Bieber, who appears on “Saturday Night Live” on April 11, and Drake have plans to work together, says the moppet pop star, whose “My World 2.0” debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 two last week.

“He”s a great artist and we”ve already talked about it; we haven”t done it yet, but it”s definitely in the works,” Bieber tells Complex. (The rest of the interview is pretty mundane, expect you can feel Bieber”s publicist jerk when the interviewer asked him about Lesbians Who Look Like Justin Bieber ).

As you know, Drake also appeared in Bieber”s “Baby” video to show his love for his fellow Canadian. “We met through mutual people and became homies. He wanted to show love, so he came out to the music video,” explains Bieber.

Maybe the two can work on a photo shoot together since Bieber is clearly none too pleased with his cover shot on this week”s People magazine. As he tweeted earlier, “I look crazy as heck on the cover but if u can”t laugh at yourself u ain”t havin” fun.”



Idolator reported a Bieber tweet that he seems to have taken down: “Dear @peoplemag Covershoot…next time I laugh real crazy warn me u r still taking pics… still appreciate u but let”s get on the same page.” Of course, JB’s fans have furiously taken to Twitter to defend their poster boy. We fully expect them to announce a People boycott next.