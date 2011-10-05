Justin Bieber collaborating with Mariah Carey, Usher on Christmas album

More and more Justin Bieber fans’ Christmas wishes come true, as the 17-year-old star has announced the tracklist and special guests to be gracing his first holiday set, “Under the Mistletoe.”

The teenaged star is set to tackle one of the biggest all-time holiday hits, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, with the singer herself duetting on the track. Busta Rhymes shows up on “Drummer Boy,” previously announced guests Boyz II Men are on a track called “Fa La La” and its a capella redux, Bieber’s mentor Usher appears on “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” and young country music group The Band Perry appear on “Home This Christmas.”

Other tracks include Bieber taking on classic carols and songs like “Silent Night” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” plus the previously available original “Pray.”

The album will be released in standard and deluxe forms, with the latter version including four additional songs and 25 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage plus the video for “Pray.”

The album’s first single, The Messengers-penned “Mistletoe,” will drop on Oct. 18. “The accompanying video was shot last week in Franklin, Tennessee by Roman White, who also directed Justin”s “One Less Lonely Girl” video,” according to a release.

The album, produced by Kuk Harrell, is due on Nov. 1, as previously reported.

Here is the tracklist for “Under the Mistletoe”:

1. Only Thing I Ever Get For Christmas

2. Mistletoe

3. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) feat. Usher

4. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

5. Fa La La feat. Boyz II Men

6. Christmas Love

7. All I Want For Christmas Is You Duet Mariah Carey

8. Drummer Boy feat. Busta Rhymes

9. All I Want Is You

*10. Fa La La (acapella) feat. Boyz II Men

11. Christmas Eve

12. Home This Christmas feat. The Band Perry

*13. Silent Night

*14. Pray

*15. Someday At Christmas

* Deluxe Edition Only