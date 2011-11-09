Justin Bieber dominates The Billboard 200 at No. 1 with ‘Mistletoe’

Justin Bieber”s “Under the Mistletoe” becomes the very first Christmas album by a solo male to debut at No. 1 in The Billboard 200“s 55-year history this week, as the set moves 210,000 copies.

Others have gone on to arrive at the summit – like Josh Groban”s “Noel” in 1997 and Kenny G”s “Miracles – The Holiday Album” in 1994 – but Bieber”s is the first to start there. Susan Boyle”s 2010 album “The Gift” is the only Christmas effort by a female to debut at the top.

This is also Bieber”s third No. 1 album, after 2010″s “My World 2.0” (283,000 its first week) and “Never Say Never: The Remixes” EP from this year (291,000 in its first).

Wale is the second of six debuts on the chart this week, with “Ambition” at No. 2 with 164,000. The rapper”s last “Attention Deficit” in 2009 marked his previous best chart and sales week, making it to No. 21 with 28,000.

Miranda Lambert also sets some personal records with “Four the Road,” as it bows at No. 3 with 133,000. Her last “Revolutions” made it to No. 8 with 66,000 in 2009, while her 2007 effort “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” entered at No. 6.

Aforementioned Scottish singer Susan Boyle”s new “Someone to Watch Over Me” starts at No. 4 with 132,000. Her other two albums “I Dreamed a Dream” and “The Gift” both began at the summit.

Adele”s “21” falls No. 4 to No. 5 (108,000, +1%), the first time she”s been out of the top four in 37 weeks.

Florence + the Machine”s sophomore set “Ceremonials” debuts at No. 6 with 105,000, besting her previous chart best for “Lungs,” which made peaked at No. 14 in 2010.

Coldplay”s “Mylo Xyloto” slips No. 1 to No. 7 (104,000, -76%) and Michael Buble”s “Christmas” slips No. 3 to No. 8 (89,000, -37%).

Tyrese”s “Open Invitation” bows at No. 9 with 76,000. The singer was last on the chart in 2006 for “Alter Ego,” which made it to No. 23. This new set now becomes his highest charting album, after 2001″s “2000 Watts” (No. 10).

Sales for the week are up 10% over last week and up 14% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are up 3% overall so far.