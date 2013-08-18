Listen: Justin Bieber ‘duets’ with Michael Jackson on ‘Slave to the Rhythm’ remix

Though Michael Jackson has been dead for over four years now, the King of Pop has nevertheless popped up on a new “duet” with one of today’s hottest stars.

The late hitmaker and trouble-prone Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber (who, like Jackson did in life, has been battling his own fair share of controversy lately) appears on a newly-leaked remix of “Slave to the Rhythm,” an MJ tune that made its way online shortly following Jackson’s death in June 2009. The only problem? Neither Bieber nor his camp (not to mention MJ’s) has yet confirmed the collaboration is a legitimate one. Still, the Biebs did send out a cryptic series of tweets over the weekend that indicate as much, writing:

Excited for what is to come. MJ set the bar. Not only for music but for being an entertainer and how u treat the fans. Wish he was here… – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 16, 2013

All of it is not always easy but it is a blessing. We can change the world. I’m up for the challenge. Big things ahead! #greatness. love you – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 16, 2013

He set the bar pic.twitter.com/gCMGHWLK4t – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 17, 2013

MJ. The greatest of all time. #fact – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 17, 2013

So what does it all mean? We’ll keep you posted, but in the meantime you can check out the full dance-oriented remix below.