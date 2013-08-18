Listen: Justin Bieber ‘duets’ with Michael Jackson on ‘Slave to the Rhythm’ remix

Though Michael Jackson has been dead for over four years now, the King of Pop has nevertheless popped up on a new “duet” with one of today’s hottest stars.
The late hitmaker and trouble-prone Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber (who, like Jackson did in life, has been battling his own fair share of controversy lately) appears on a newly-leaked remix of “Slave to the Rhythm,” an MJ tune that made its way online shortly following Jackson’s death in June 2009. The only problem? Neither Bieber nor his camp (not to mention MJ’s) has yet confirmed the collaboration is a legitimate one. Still, the Biebs did send out a cryptic series of tweets over the weekend that indicate as much, writing:
Excited for what is to come. MJ set the bar. Not only for music but for being an entertainer and how u treat the fans. Wish he was here…
– Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 16, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
All of it is not always easy but it is a blessing. We can change the world. I’m up for the challenge. Big things ahead! #greatness. love you
– Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 16, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
He set the bar pic.twitter.com/gCMGHWLK4t
– Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 17, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
MJ. The greatest of all time. #fact
– Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 17, 2013
So what does it all mean? We’ll keep you posted, but in the meantime you can check out the full dance-oriented remix below.
I hope this is officially released with a music video.
As much as i like the MJ version i dislike very much the one with Bieber. What a shame to see that some people are just taking advantage of MJ’s talent like that. Same goes for the Jackson Family and French crook Julian Rouas who are using MJ’s image for their Jackson Tribute Fragrances. This is so reprehensible… [jacksontributefragrances.blogspot.com]
MJ is Justin’s hero. He is most definitely not taking advantage of him. Collaborating with Michael is Justin’s ultimate dream and it came true. It has nothing to do with money or publicity. Even Rodney Jerkins who was very close to Michael said he would’ve loved Justin.
STOP SPAMMING EVERY ARTICLE.
The Michael Jackson Estate said this is an unauthorized song and it is being removed from Youtube and websites for copyright infringement by SME.
Message from MJ Estate
‘The song which leaked this week was not authorized for release of any sort. It should not have been made available on the Internet, nor should radio stations be playing it. Whoever uploaded the song is also likely responsible for distributing it to radio. Unfortunately, with the way technology works, once a song has been uploaded and disseminated by the original unauthorized party and then by fans who spread the song even more, it is very difficult to scrub the Internet of the song completely.
We can assure you that the Estate is quite upset about the leak and is doing everything in its power to get the song removed from as many sites and YouTube channels as possible.
Best,
The Official Online Team of The Michael Jackson Estate™
NOBODY TRUSTS BRANCA, HE IS A SNAKE.
Michael would be turning in his grave :/