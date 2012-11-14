Justin Bieber ex Selena Gomez to release new album in March

#Ryan Seacrest
11.14.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Ryan Seacrest just so happened to be hanging out with Selena Gomez this afternoon (as one does), and in-between ice-cream crying jags over her breakup with Justin Bieber, the insidious ‘tween-baiter stumbled upon some very exciting news.

“.@selenagomez just told me new album in march fyi,” tweeted the “American Idol” autobot, along with a photo of himself with the former Disney startlet (embedded below).

Oh glory, hallelujah. Selena Gomez is making new music.

The as-yet-untitled new album, which Gomez has been hinting at for awhile now, will be her first since 2011’s “When the Sun Goes Down,” which was certified Gold by the RIAA.

Acting-wise, the multi-hyphenate will next be seen in director Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers,” an R-rated crime dramedy that also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, Rachel Korine and James Franco.

Are you looking forward to Gomez’s next album, kids? Sound off below.

