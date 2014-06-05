Justin Bieber issues apology for use of racist language

In an effort to stem the tide of bad publicity, at least the latest round of bad publicity, Justin Bieber has issued an apology for his use of racist language. The apology was given to a British paper and appears online in the Toronto Sun.

The video which has caused the apology is currently online as well, and is believed to have been filmed in 2009. The video features Bieber altering the words to “One Less Lonely Girl” in a way that he, and whomever is in the room off-camera, clearly find humorous.

In the apology itself, the singer states, “Facing my mistakes from years ago has been one of the hardest things I've ever dealt with. But I feel now that I need to take responsibility for those mistakes and not let them linger… At the end of the day I just need to step up and own what I did… Once again I am sorry for all those I have let down and offended.” He went on to say, “I just hope that the next 14-year-old kid who doesn't understand the power of these words does not make the same mistakes I made…”

It still remains to be seen whether Bieber can put this last in a long line of recent problems behind him and move forward. Additionally, whether or not his fans believe that this was a second stupid mistake by someone who didn't know better or part of a larger, still existing, worldview is something we cannot yet answer.