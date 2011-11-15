Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Conan O’Brien invading ‘Christmas in Washington’

Getting closer to the holidays, more networks have announced this performance special lineups ahead of Christmas, and at least one has Bieber Fever.

Justin Bieber, Cee Lo Green, Jennifer Hudson, Victoria Justice and The Band Perry will be playing on TNT”s annual “Christmas in Washington” show on Dec. 11 (airing Dec. 16) in the company of president Barack Obama and the first lady. The concert will be hosted by Conan O”Brien, to be taped at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.

The show benefits the Children”s National Medical Center.

Bieber notably is supporting his recent holiday album “Under the Mistletoe,” while Cee Lo is also heading to the Macy”s Thanksgiving Day Parade this month in promoting his “Lady Killer” reissue.

Meanwhile, CMA and ABC have plotted a country Christmas with Sugarland”s Jennifer Nettles at the helm. Her band will be performing “Silent Night” on “CMA Country Christmas,” and artists including “American Idol” stars Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina, Amy Grant, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Kellie Pickler, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts and Darius Rucker will perform. Brian Setzer will combine with Brad Paisley for a tune, and Vince Gill has slated a duet with the Muppets’ Miss Piggy.

“CMA Country Christmas” is airing on Dec. 1.