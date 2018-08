A slew of music stars both Canadian and non-Canadian hit Toronto this evening for the 2012 MuchMusic Video Awards. From Katy Perry showing up with a cult of small children dressed as characters from her music videos to Carly Rae Jepsen performing with a shirtless Flo Rida, trust me – you really, really want to look at these photos.

Check out the below gallery for all the star-studded pics!

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris