Justin Bieber, Ke$ha, Usher added as performers at American Music Awards

The 2012 American Music Awards will have a bout of Bieber Fever, don’t you worry. Justin Bieber, Ke$ha, Usher and No Doubt have been added as performers at the annual televised music event.
The pop crew join previously announced acts like Taylor Swift, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Pitbull, Linkin Park, Carrie Underswood and Nicki Minaj.
One name that feels like it’s missing so far is Rihanna, who shares the lead in nominations with Minaj; they both have four nods a piece. Other artists to receive more than one nomination include Drake, Bieber, Maroon 5, One Direction, Usher, Underwood and Pitbull. We’re seeing a trend.
The show is broadcast on ABC on Nov. 18 starting at 8 p.m. EST/PST. This year will include a new category for Electronic Dance Music, with potential honorees David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Skrillex. A live online pre-show will feature host Lance Bass plus Kimberly Cole, Brad Goreski, Sean Kingston, Eden Sher and Tristan Wilds.
The public can now purchase tickets via Ticketmaster, and the awards are handed out based on the AMAs’ online voting system. You can cast your ballot (not the presidential ballot, silly) at amavote.com.
