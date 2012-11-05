Justin Bieber, Ke$ha, Usher added as performers at American Music Awards

#Taylor Swift #Justin Bieber
11.05.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

The 2012 American Music Awards will have a bout of Bieber Fever, don’t you worry. Justin Bieber, Ke$ha, Usher and No Doubt have been added as performers at the annual televised music event.

The pop crew join previously announced acts like Taylor Swift, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Pitbull, Linkin Park, Carrie Underswood and Nicki Minaj.

One name that feels like it’s missing so far is Rihanna, who shares the lead in nominations with Minaj; they both have four nods a piece. Other artists to receive more than one nomination include Drake, Bieber, Maroon 5, One Direction, Usher, Underwood and Pitbull. We’re seeing a trend.

The show is broadcast on ABC on Nov. 18 starting at 8 p.m. EST/PST. This year will include a new category for Electronic Dance Music, with potential honorees David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Skrillex. A live online pre-show will feature host Lance Bass plus Kimberly Cole, Brad Goreski, Sean Kingston, Eden Sher and Tristan Wilds.

The public can now purchase tickets via Ticketmaster, and the awards are handed out based on the AMAs’ online voting system. You can cast your ballot (not the presidential ballot, silly) at amavote.com.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift#Justin Bieber
TAGS2012 American Music AwardsAMA'sAMAs 2012AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDSJustin Bieberke haKESHAno doubtPINKTAYLOR SWIFTUSHER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP