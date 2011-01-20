Justin Bieber, Lady A, Janelle Monae added as Grammy performers

01.20.11 8 years ago

The Grammy Awards always promise some unique collaborations, and it looks like 2011 will be no exception.

Justin Bieber and Usher are slated to perform with Will Smith offspring Jaden Smith, while B.o.B., Bruno Mars and Janelle Monae will combine together for another set.
Lady Antebellum and Muse have also been added to the performance slate for the 53rd annual ceremony.
Bieber and Smith worked together on the theme “Never Say Never” to Smith vehicle and remake “Karate Kid”; Usher was the star to initially bring Bieber into the Island fold.
Bruno Mars and Monae worked on a remix version of her “Tightrope” before and, of course, B.o.B. and Mars were behind 2010 mega-hit “Nothin” on You.”
All these artists joined previously announced talent like Arcade Fire, Eminem, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry at the Los Angeles event. The Grammy Awards are set to broadcast on Feb. 13 from the Staples Center.
Mars is up for a whopping seven awards; Lady Antebellum earned six nods, B.o.B. for five and Monae, Bieber, Muse and Usher for two a piece.

