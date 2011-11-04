Justin Bieber may get more than a kiss on next week’s Billboard 200 with ‘Mistletoe’

Justin Bieber is getting an early Christmas present next week: no, not a bundle of joy, but rather a No. 1 album as “Under The Mistletoe” is on target to sell up to 220,000 copies.

That would make the title Bieber”s third No. 1 album. And he”s only 17. But “Mistletoe” is only one of six new titles revamping the top 10 of the Billboard 200 next week. Bolstered by the success of hit single, “That Way,” rapper Wale could see “Ambition” blast onto the chart at No. 2, with sales of as much as 175,000 copies. That”s certainly a nice leap from his last album, which peaked at No. 21, according to Billboard.

Susan Boyle”s “Someone To Watch Over Me,” also looks strong with the potential to sell 150,000 in its opening frame. Boyle has become a standby for fourth quarter releases since capturing the world”s attention on “Britain”s Got Talent.”

Miranda Lambert”s “Four the Record” will likely bow atop the Billboard Country album chart, but will have to settle for No. 4 on the Billboard 200. However, that number will be good enough to give her her highest debut so far.

The other big debuts will be Florence + the Machine”s “Ceremonials,” which will likely chart around No. 7, according to Hits Daily Double, and Tyrese”s “Open Invitation,” whose 70,000 units could land it at No. 10 (that”s great news for sales given that there have been weeks when 70,000 landed an album at No. 1!).

This week”s No. 1, Coldplay”s “Mylo Xyloto,” will still sell more than 100,000 copies, but will like drop to No. 5, while Adele”s “21” drops out of the top 5 for the first time since its February release, moving to No. 6. Michael Buble”s holiday album, “Christmas,” drops to No. 8, while Kelly Clarkson”s “Stronger” falls to No. 9.

The chart will be posted next Wednesday.