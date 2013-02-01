Justin Bieber poised to land album No. 5 at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Justin Bieber will score his fifth No. 1 album next week with “Believe Acoustic.” The album, which includes stripped-down versions of the songs from 2012″s “Believe,” will sell up to 215,000, making it the biggest sales week for a January debut since Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” sold 481,000 in 2010, according to Hits Daily Double.

Bieber”s title is one of four new albums bowing in the Billboard 200 top 10. Andrea Bocelli”s “Passione” comes in at No. 2 with sales of up to 90,000 while twins Tegan & Sara”s “Heartthrob” will move up to 45,000 album, for the sisters” best opening frame yet.

Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” and this week”s No. 1 album, Gary Allan”s “Set You Free” are locked in a dead heat for No. 4, with both targeted to sell between 35,000 and 40,000.

Charlie Wilson”s “Love, Charlie” is the fourth debuting album this week. It will launch at No. 6 most likely, although “Love, Charlie,” the “Pitch Perfect” soundtrack and The Lumineers” self-titled album are all poised to sell in the 30,000-35,000 range, making the No. 6-8 spots too close to call.

Taylor Swift”s “Red” and the “2013 Grammy Nominees” album are also tied for No. 9 with three days left of sales to calculate. Both are slated to move between 23,000 and 26,000 copies.