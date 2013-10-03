Justin Bieber promises weekly music fix with 10-week ‘Music Mondays’ project

Beliebers now have a good reason to look forward to Monday.

Pop star Justin Bieber today announced the forthcoming “Music Mondays” series, which will deliver a brand new song online each week for 10 weeks until the end of December.

Bieber teased the project on Twitter, saying “Are you ready? #10weeks #musicmondays,” confirming what his manager Scooter Braun previously revealed when he promised new Bieber music “in October until December.”

“Music Mondays” kicks off this Sunday, October 6 at midnight, when the single “Heartbreaker” will be the first song made available.