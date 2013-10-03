Justin Bieber promises weekly music fix with 10-week ‘Music Mondays’ project

#Kanye West #Justin Bieber
10.03.13 5 years ago

Beliebers now have a good reason to look forward to Monday.

Pop star Justin Bieber today announced the forthcoming “Music Mondays” series, which will deliver a brand new song online each week for 10 weeks until the end of December.

Bieber teased the project on Twitter, saying “Are you ready? #10weeks #musicmondays,” confirming what his manager Scooter Braun previously revealed when he promised new Bieber music “in October until December.”

“Music Mondays” kicks off this Sunday, October 6 at midnight, when the single “Heartbreaker” will be the first song made available. 

In 2010, Kanye West launched a similar endeavor  with his weekly G.O.O.D. Fridays series. Included among the songs available for free download was a collaboration with Bieber. 

Bieber also teased a “special movie on Christmas,” although no further details have been released. Will Biebs make an appearance as a tiny Santa?

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West#Justin Bieber
TAGSGOOD FridaysHeartbreakerJustin BieberKanye WestMusic Mondaysscooter braun

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP