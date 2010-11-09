Justin Bieber releasing acoustic album on Black Friday exclusively through Walmart

Justin Bieber is preparing for a Nov. 26 release of his stripped-down record, “My Worlds Acoustic,” to drop exclusively at Walmart. For those playing at home, Nov. 26 is Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Get your shopping arms in shape, moms.

The ten-track set includes acoustic versions of songs from The Bieb’s two albums, “My World” and “My World 2.0.” Additionally, he’s tacked on a brand new track, “Pray,” “an optimistic, uplifting song, and represents the spirit behind ‘My Worlds Acoustic,’ according to a release. Jaden Smith appears to be assisting in a redux performance of “Never Say Never.”

Musical director and guitarist Dan Kanter will be playing alongside Bieber, who will perform on acoustic guitar and piano. Additional arrangements include a string quartet, congas and a cajon drum.

As previously reported, Bieber is up for several American Music awards and will be performing on the show on Nov. 21 on ABC. He is now scheduled, too, for a performance on NBC’s “Today” show on the day of the “Acoustic” release. Bieber continues on his My World Tour through the end of December.

“My Worlds Acoustic” is available now for preorder via Walmart.

Here is the tracklist for “My Worlds Acoustic”:

1.         One Time
2.         Baby
3.         One Less Lonely Girl
4.         Down To Earth
5.         U Smile
6.         Stuck In The Moment
7.         Favorite Girl (Live)
8.         That Should Be Me
9.         Never Say Never – Featuring Jaden Smith
10.         Pray

