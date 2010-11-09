Justin Bieber releasing acoustic album on Black Friday exclusively through Walmart

Justin Bieber is preparing for a Nov. 26 release of his stripped-down record, “My Worlds Acoustic,” to drop exclusively at Walmart. For those playing at home, Nov. 26 is Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Get your shopping arms in shape, moms.
The ten-track set includes acoustic versions of songs from The Bieb’s two albums, “My World” and “My World 2.0.” Additionally, he’s tacked on a brand new track, “Pray,” “an optimistic, uplifting song, and represents the spirit behind ‘My Worlds Acoustic,’ according to a release. Jaden Smith appears to be assisting in a redux performance of “Never Say Never.”
Musical director and guitarist Dan Kanter will be playing alongside Bieber, who will perform on acoustic guitar and piano. Additional arrangements include a string quartet, congas and a cajon drum.
As previously reported, Bieber is up for several American Music awards and will be performing on the show on Nov. 21 on ABC. He is now scheduled, too, for a performance on NBC’s “Today” show on the day of the “Acoustic” release. Bieber continues on his My World Tour through the end of December.
“My Worlds Acoustic” is available now for preorder via Walmart.
Here is the tracklist for “My Worlds Acoustic”:
1. One Time
2. Baby
3. One Less Lonely Girl
4. Down To Earth
5. U Smile
6. Stuck In The Moment
7. Favorite Girl (Live)
8. That Should Be Me
9. Never Say Never – Featuring Jaden Smith
10. Pray
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
JUSTIN BIEBER ! (L)
Yey,I am goin gto get it!! JUSTIN BIEBER(:
wooooo-hooooo i luv justin:)
Can’t wait Justin ! :)I think you album will be in Russia too <3
i love you…!!!! <3 justin bieber
Badass I’m so getting it(:
As a Canadian I must say that I am ashamed of Justin Bieber and even more ashamed that a Canadian would use Walmart as an exclusive source of distribution.
I watched the grip of a man walking.
With moving to the point, called the King of Pop.
My watch is that you can do?
But I cheer for you.
This is VERY GOOD!
Justin Bieber, the best.
everybody should go get the album
Step foot in a Walmart for a Justin Bieber exlusive? No thanks.
More discusted with Walmart.
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh<<<<3333333333333333333333333333333333333333
you are the man women dream teens around the world.
I love you:)
hi justin whas up pls foolow me @nadiacamelia i hope to you follow me pls justin bieber
JUSTIN BIEBER <3 U?
JUSTIN BIEBER I <3 U?
Write a comment…
wow awesme :)
i love justin bieber
i love you justin
i love your voice i am also your fan i also love the vedio in the first album
JUSTIN BIEBER !! <3
justin is very cool i love him and i know that he love me
justin bieber loves all of his fans with his heart. he loves me to by the way
hi i found this page and who is justin bieber i seen him once on a picture but i cant remember everybody tells you are the hottest boy in the world
You suck Justin Beaverhead.
justin bieber is a hottie i know he loves mee cuz im his fan and he loves all of his fans with his heart
justin ur the best luv u