Justin Bieber returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200, Madonna start in top 10

After a one week deplacement from the top by Usher, Justin Bieber returns to the top of The Billboard 200 with “My World 2.0.” Despite a 65% drop-off in sales, 102,000 copies for the week is enough for a second week at No. 1 for the young singer.

Usher”s “Raymond vs. Raymond” thereby slips to No. 2 with 92,000, a 72% sales dip.

Slash”s self-titled, guest-bedazzled album arrives at No. 3 with 60,000. The superstar quotient is at least eye-popping, with contributions form Fergie, Kid Rock, Ozzy, Dave Grohl, Adam Levine and others.

Lady Antebellum”s “Need You Now” climbs No. 5 to No. 4 (57,000, -34%) while the “Now 33” hits compilation descends No. 3 to No.5 (53,000, -57%).

Monica”s “Still Standing” keeps still at No. 6 (38,000, -53%), Lady Gaga”s “The Fame” ascends No. 9 to No. 7 (32,000, -35%), Bieber”s “My World” the First stays put at No. 8 (30,000, -53%) and Erykah Badu”s “New Amerykah, Part Two” falls No. 4 to No. 9 (also 30,000, -73%).

Madonna rounds out the top tier with the arrival of “Sticky & Sweet Tour” at No. 10, moving 28,000, her third live release. This notches 19 top 10 albums for Madge, tying her for sixth place with Bob Dylan for the most 10s sold in the Billboard chart”s 54-year history. It”s a long road ahead for her, though: The Rolling Stones have 36, Sinatra has 33, the Beatles and Barbra have 30 and Elvis has 27.

Sales were down 23% compared to the previous week and were down 33% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 10% compared to the sum at the same point last year.