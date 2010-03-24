Justin Bieber’s manager arrested for mall frenzy

#Justin Bieber
03.24.10 8 years ago

NEW YORK (AP) – The manager for teen pop sensation Justin Bieber has been arrested on New York’s Long Island in connection with a fan frenzy at a mall.

Scott “Scooter” Braun surrendered to Nassau County police on Wednesday and awaits arraignment on charges of reckless endangerment and criminal nuisance. His lawyer says he will plead not guilty.

His arrest stems from a planned appearance in November by the 16-year-old Bieber. When the crowd became unruly, police told Braun to send out a Twitter message canceling the event.

The prosecutor says it took Braun 1½ hours to send two tweets, but his lawyer says it took seven minutes. The 28-year-old Braun faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

Police at the time also arrested a vice president from Bieber’s record label.

Copyright (2009) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

