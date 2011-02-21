‘Justin Bieber: Never Say Never’ director’s cut coming on Friday

Can you ever have too much of a good thing? If that good thing is Justin Bieber, Paramount has decided to never say never.

See what we did there?

Sigh.

The studio announced on Monday (February 21) that “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never Director’s Fan Cut” will hit theaters on Friday, February 25 for a one-week engagement on RealD and 3D Digital screens.

Presumably calling the rereleased (before it ever ceased to be released) film “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, Again” would have caused legal issues.

Fans won’t be able to accuse Paramount of squeezing extra money out of Bieber Fever without any return. The new cut of “Never Say Never” contains a whopping 40 minutes of new footage, though it somewhat confusingly runs 115 minutes, only 10 minutes longer than the original cut that opened two weeks ago.

Â“”I realized I had an embarrassment of riches when I was in the cutting room,Â”” states director Jon M. Chu in the Paramount release. “This cut allows me to retain some of the best scenes from the original movie, while incorporating previously unseen footage and new material I shot during our extensive promotional tour on behalf of the movie. JustinÂ’’s dedication to his fan base is unwavering and I was inspired as a filmmaker to attempt to provide them a unique experience that showed even more of his world.Â””

Since “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” opened on February 11, it has taken in more than $50 million at the domestic box office and even garnered reasonably positive reviews, standing at 68 percent “Fresh” on RottenTomatoes.

Â“”It is a testament to the professionalism and tenacity of Jon and the production team for turning around this new version of Â“’Justin Bieber: Never Say Never Director’s Fan Cut’ in only a few months, giving fans an even deeper look into JustinÂ’’s life,Â”” states Adam Goodman, President Paramount Film Group.

Tickets for “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never Director’s Fan Cut” go on sale on Tuesday, February 22 at 8 p.m. ET.