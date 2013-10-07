Justin Bieber sings about Selena Gomez break-up on new song ‘Heartbreaker’: Listen

Justin Bieber wants you to meet him under his umbrella-ella-ella.

On “Heartbreaker,” the first release as part of his #MusicMondays series-he”ll release a new song each Monday for 10 weeks-Bieber wants you back. “Girl you don”t know how I feel/since you ran away/Any chance you could take my call/if I dialed you today,” he sings in the slow jam.

Bieber has made the right move: there are no guest on the album and the spoken part, instead of handing that over to a rapper, is handled by Bieber himself. He”s positioning himself as the sensitive, vulnerable one who is in the throes of heartache: “Girl, you see me standing here/any chance you could stay right here and never go away,” he sings as he longs to get his girl back.

It sounds like the R&B pop song is directed toward his off-and-on-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, as he speaks, “I know it hasn”t been easy for us to talk with everybody being around/but this is personal/this is from me to you/and I want you to know I still love you/I know the seasons may change/that sometimes love goes from sunshine to rain/but I”m under this umbrella and I”m calling your name.”

On Twitter, Bieber pasted a comment he made to iTunes about the song’s origin: “It’s a song for people going through a heartbreak – like I was when I wrote it. It means so much to me to be able to share what I was, and still am going through, with my fans. I’m very proud of this song and I hope it give[s] my fans some insight into my heart.” He has since added that “each week the songs get better” and that “maybe u might get lucky with two songs in a week.”

There isn”t much of a chorus, but this is more a transition song, one that”s meant to make us see that Bieber is growing up. With the backing vocals, he”s a one-man R&B group, but it works. “Heartbreaker” is the first single from Bieber’s forthcoming album, out later this year.

Do you like “Heartbreaker?”