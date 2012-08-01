Watch: Justin Bieber and Michael Madsen get violent in ‘As Long As You Love Me’

Actor Michael Madsen’s best-known roles are from “Reservoir Dogs,” “Kill Bill” and “Donnie Brasco.” Just what kind of character do you think he’d play in a Justin Bieber music video?
That’s right, in “As Long as You Love Me,” Bieber gets roughed up by Madsen, who plays his video girlfriend’s ultra-intimidating father, who appropriately dons a lot of gold rings, smokes cigars and beats the living snot out of the love-sick 18-year-old.
“I love her,” JB tells Daddy Fearest at the beginning of the clip.
“Sure you do…”
“… you don’t know us.”
“I don’t want to.”
Without the father’s permission to go out with his daughter, the star devises a train station meetup. However, she’s forcibly holed up in one of the palace spires, so Biebs breaks her out, they’re blocked by dad and a fight ensues. Bieber even gets to do one of those scenes where he’s on all fours on the ground and spitting out blood.
In between are a few ill-placed elements, like Big Sean’s cameo (which on tape has always been ill-place) and a quick-shot dance break in the underground. Also: payphones. How quaint.
Still, there’s plenty of shiny cinematic cushioning on the sides of theses, with sunlit bedtime embraces. Selena Gomez isn’t in the vid, but her spirit is there, y’know?
Bieber is going for the Gold Medal in Crying While Singing (wait, those are called Oscars, right?) in “As Long As You Love Me,” a far cry from his Karate Kid “Never Say Never” stint with Will Smith’s spawn. Marching toward his 20s, it’s important to grow in the maturity of material with his visuals, despite the elementary nature of this particular composition. However, some parents may find “As Long As You Love Me” a too violent for their little princesses.
“But dad,” they’ll say, “I love him.”
“As Long as You Love Me” is off of Bieber’s chart-topping album “Believe.”
I kind of laughed because of the drama. Plus bad boys don’t dance like that. If at all.
He’s not portraying a “bad boy” he’s portraying a boy in love. Good guys can fight for who or what they love too.
exactly, he’s playing a boy in love. don’t jump to conclusions.
lol wow its a music video its supposed to be exciting and entertaining. would you rather just watch him a video of him sitting there singing with no story behind it.
ha u got a point there
I didnt find it too violent for little girls I found it a little racey for them tho….
I dont think its too violent for little girls I think its a little bit racey for them tho..
great job Bieber
A great music video. well done.
This is stupid its about love what girls cant learn about love who cares if there is blood thats what he wants so he got it its dumb
This is stupid its about love what girls cant learn about love who cares if there is blood thats what he wants so he got it its dumb it doesnt matter what people say
This is stupid who cares if there is blood it teaches girls about love if they love justin bieber they can love justin bieber who cares what people say about him beliebers stay with bieber
no lie … this song is catchy AS HELL! I watched this last night been suck in my damn head all day even through work … everyone wanted to know what song I was humming showed them JB’s new song … not telling them who made it they all loved it … so mister JB is growing up …. and getting in my damn head
Right (:
so did he stay with the girl?
Hahada
Great job, I love this song!!! … But ummm are u still with this girl or something cause uk I’m single ….. Js
OMG when i saw this video i died this is the best video justin has evaa done i love you justin soo much i cnt explain! 413 XOXO
hahahah I love the above review! The video may be a bit dramatic…but the song is damn catchy. Damn you biebs!!
This is one of the best covers I’ve heard of this song though…what do you guys think?
[www.youtube.com]
Check out this Cover Song on YouTube of “Justin Biebers – As Long As You Love Me”, its amazing!
[youtu.be]
did he died?! :'(
I LOVE <3 U JUSTIN
I LOVE <3 U JUSTIN