Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z headline London’s Wireless Festival

02.19.13 6 years ago

Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z will headline this summer”s ninth annual Wireless Festival held at London”s Olympic Park , July 12-13.

Timberlake will headline on July 12 and Jay-Z on July 13, though we have sneaking suspicion there will be some crossover at each other”s gigs.  Also on the July 12 are Snoop Dogg, Trey Songz, John Legend, Miguel and Frank Ocean. Appearing on July 13 are Emile Sande, Rita Ora, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Fresh, Calvin and Harris, and Miguel, who, so far, is the only artist pulling double duty.

Tickets for on sale Feb. 22. For more information, go here.

Timberlake and Jay-Z are also planning some stateside action. As we reported last week, the pair are putting together a U.S. stadium tour that will likely be around a dozen dates.  Timberlake”s new album, “The 20/20 Experience,” comes out March 19 .

 

